The Trump impeachment debate is expected to continue for no more than six hours today, the world media reported.

The debate over the bill, which includes the impeachment of US President Donald Trump, will take place today in the House of Representatives and will continue for no more than six hours, following a decision from the House Regulatory Committee last night after more than nine hours of discussion.

The final vote came as no surprise: all nine Democrats in the committee voted in favour, and all four Republicans voted against.

House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, France 24 reported. A majority of House Democrats are expected to accept both charges.

How impeachment works and why Trump is unlikely to be eliminated

Earlier yesterday, in a long six-page angry letter to Nancy Pelosi, the president said that "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

The real Trump impeachment procedure will begin in the Senate. Two-thirds of the senators are needed to condemn Trump and remove him from power, but at present the Republican majority there does not intend to vote against the president. Trump expressed hope for a fair Senate process.

In all of US history, the House of Representatives has only twice announced an impeachment: to Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998), with the Senate justifying both. Trump is the 45th president in the country and plans to be reelected in 2020 for a second four-year term.