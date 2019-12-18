Free Buffer Parking for Sofia Residents due to the Air Pollution

Sofia Municipality has announced it is introducing today free buffer parking spaces for everyone who decides to use public transport instead of their vehicles, said the municipality press office. The measure is being taken in reference to forecast elevated levels of fine particulate matter above 150 micrograms per cubic metre at two stations of the Executive Environmental Agency (EEA).



The free parking spaces are located along the metro lines on Tsarigradsko Shose Blvd, Cherni Vrah Blvd, Lomsko Shose Blvd, Alexander Malinov Blvd and Dragan Tsankov Blvd.



The municipality is urging drivers not to use their cars, if possible, and those who use solid fuel to switch to alternative heating.



Main roads will be sprayed by water tank trucks.



Teams of the Sofia Inspectorate are checking for sources of pollution at construction, commercial or industrial sites and will respond to reports from residents.



Here, all residents can monitor PM2.5 values in real time, as well as the forecasts for the next days.



Residents can get information about measures taken in days with increased PM concentration at SofiAir mobile app, which can be downloaded and used with Android and iOS operating systems.