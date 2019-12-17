Half a Million Hotpoint and Indesit Washing Machines Withdrawn from the Market

December 17, 2019
Half a Million Hotpoint and Indesit Washing Machines Withdrawn from the Market

Half a million Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines will be decommissioned because of the potential risk of fire, the  manufacturer Whirlpool reported.

About 519,000 of the machines sold in the UK between October 2014 and February 2018 could be affected by damage to the door lock system, which could lead to overheating and ignition, Sky News reported.

Owners who purchased Hotpoint or Indesit appliances during this period are urged to contact Whirlpool to find out if they are affected. They should also unplug the washing machine immediately and stop using it.

The news comes only months after Whirlpool pulled a similar number of dryers due to another fire risk due to a fault that allows fluff from clothes to reach heating elements.

