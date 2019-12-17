PM Borissov Met with the French Ambassador to Bulgaria

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has met with French Ambassador to Bulgaria Florence Robine. They discussed expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, with an emphasis on education and science, the government press office reported.

Education is a key priority and the government has been actively preparing the introduction of dual education in Bulgarian schools to meet the needs of the labour market, Prime Minister Borissov pointed out.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and French Ambassador Florence Robin discussed the implementation of specific bilateral projects in education and science, as well as cooperation on topical issues on the European agenda.

