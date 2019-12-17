New Protests in India against the Citizenship Act
Opponents of the Indian citizenship law, considered discriminatory against Muslims, have raised new protests today, BTA reported.
There were clashes between thousands of protesters and police officers in the capital New Delhi.
The security forces used tear gas to repel protesters, who were piling up barricades and were throwing stones at the police.
The law facilitates the acquisition of Indian citizenship by refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, but provided they are not Muslim.
A demonstration were also held today in the eastern city of Kolkata and in in southern Kerala.
