The European Parliament Failed to Choose the Next EU Ombudsman

World » EU | December 17, 2019, Tuesday // 15:59| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The European Parliament Failed to Choose the Next EU Ombudsman www.pixabay.com

The European Parliament was unable to determine the next EU Ombudsman in today's first vote. The vote is scheduled to continue tomorrow with a second and third round. Only the two candidates who received the most votes will participate in the last round.

There are 5 candidates for the post, with the current Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly getting the most votes in today's first round. However the votes she collected were 55 which weren't enough for O'Reilly's re-election today.

She tweeted:

"I am humbled by the strong vote across group lines today. It reflects that parliament wants an with a broader vision of the role - open, modern, and engaged with European citizens. I hope my record of achievements and my experience will count tomorrow."

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU Parliament, Ombudsman, Emily O'Reilly
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria