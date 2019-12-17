The European Parliament Failed to Choose the Next EU Ombudsman

The European Parliament was unable to determine the next EU Ombudsman in today's first vote. The vote is scheduled to continue tomorrow with a second and third round. Only the two candidates who received the most votes will participate in the last round.

There are 5 candidates for the post, with the current Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly getting the most votes in today's first round. However the votes she collected were 55 which weren't enough for O'Reilly's re-election today.

She tweeted:

"I am humbled by the strong vote across group lines today. It reflects that parliament wants an @EUombudsman with a broader vision of the role - open, modern, and engaged with European citizens. I hope my record of achievements and my experience will count tomorrow."