14 Miners were Killed in a Gas Explosion in China

Fourteen miners were killed in a coal mine in China.

Two people are still blocked underground.

This is another serious incident in China's mining industry, suffering from poor working conditions and circumventing safety measures.

Seven workers were found alive after a blast in a mine in Guizhou province, southwest of Anshun.

The search for the two disappeared continues.

Last month, 15 miners were killed in a severe mine accident in northern Shanxi province.

Investigators then discovered a number of breaches of safety requirements.

An order for a special attention to "problems with the safety of workers in manufacturing" and to "improve workplace safety" was issued at a meeting of the State Council of China back in November