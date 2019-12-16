Incident at Kozloduy NPP - 2 People were Killed

Two workers were killed and two others were injured on December 16 in an incident at the construction site of a radioactive waste storage facility near Kozloduy NPP. One of the injured was transported to the hospital in Pleven, the other was examined and is already home.

The incident has nothing to do with radioactive and radiation safety. It is an incident at a construction site.

The two workers who died were under falling metal structures, which reinforce a trench for a structure that is part of the low and medium level radioactive waste storage complex.

One of the injured is in good condition and released after he was examined at the emergency centre in Kozloduy. The other was transported to Pleven with orthopedic injuries.

The important in this case is that this incident has nothing to do with radioactive and radiation safety, although the site is of the state-owned enterprise “Radioactive waste”. The site on which this repository is being built is called Radiana and it is near Kozloduy nuclear power plant. However, it has nothing to do with the nuclear power plant.

The repository is not yet built. The contract for its construction was signed in 2016, and construction works began in 2017. It is currently a construction site.

The control over occupational safety and all activities is the responsibility of the Bulgarian-German consortium, which is responsible for the construction of the storage facility. It will store low and medium level radioactive waste, some of which will come from Kozloduy NPP, such as clothing, protective gloves, overalls and other materials used at Kozloduy NPP, as well as materials used. from BAS and medical establishments.