Bulgaria: President Radev Issued a Decree allowing Sotir Tsatsarov to Leave Office

President Rumen Radev has issued a decree allowing Sotir Tsatsarov to leave office, the press secretary of the head of state announced.

"On the proposal of the Supreme Judicial Council, and on the basis of Article 129, paragraph 2 of the Constitution, the Head of State issued a decree for the dismissal of Sotir Tsatsarov from the position of Prosecutor General," the Presidency said in a statement.

The Supreme Judicial Council elected Ivan Geshev as the new Chief Prosecutor, and Sotir Tsatsarov takes over the Commission for Combating Corruption and the Withdrawal of Illegally Acquired Property (KPKONPI). The pair will hand over the relay during a The official ceremony will be held at the Courtroom on Wednesday.

It was also announced that consultations on changes to the Constitution have been launched. This week Rumen Radev will meet with academic communities, non-governmental organizations and professional associations of magistrates.

