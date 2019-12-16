A Fire at a Fan Factory in Bangladesh Killed 10 people
At least ten people were killed in a fire at a fan factory in central Bangladesh, RIA Novosti reports. The fire took place in a three-floor luxury fan factory building in Gazipur district, near the capital Dhaka.
It took firefighters two hours to bring the raging flames under control.
At the same time, local authorities said that at least 70-80 workers were on shift at the time of the fire, and 19 of them were in a separate room on the roof of the building.
"10 of them were killed and nine survived. Two were injured," local authorities said.
