The Death Toll after the New Zealand’s Volcano Eruption Rises to 18

Society » INCIDENTS | December 16, 2019, Monday // 10:01| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Death Toll after the New Zealand’s Volcano Eruption Rises to 18 www.pixabay.com

The victims of the volcano eruption on the White Island in New Zealand are already 18, France Press reported. It is clarified that this number also includes two people whose bodies have not yet been discovered.

There were 47 people on the island during the eruption of the volcano. Many of them were foreign tourists. 26 people are still in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia, most of them in critical condition.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: White Island, New Zealand, death toll
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria