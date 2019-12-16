The Death Toll after the New Zealand’s Volcano Eruption Rises to 18
www.pixabay.com
The victims of the volcano eruption on the White Island in New Zealand are already 18, France Press reported. It is clarified that this number also includes two people whose bodies have not yet been discovered.
There were 47 people on the island during the eruption of the volcano. Many of them were foreign tourists. 26 people are still in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia, most of them in critical condition.
