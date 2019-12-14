Ski Legend Mario Matt Opens The Ski Season in Bansko

Business » TOURISM | December 14, 2019, Saturday // 13:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Ski Legend Mario Matt Opens The Ski Season in Bansko www.pixabay.com

Winter has come and winter sports lovers are eagerly awaiting the opening of the ski season, BNT reported.

The official opening of the ski season in Bansko will take place today, December 14.

Austrian ski legend Mario Matt will be there for the kick off of the new season.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ski season, Bansko, Mario Matt
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria