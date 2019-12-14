Ski Legend Mario Matt Opens The Ski Season in Bansko
www.pixabay.com
Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Winter has come and winter sports lovers are eagerly awaiting the opening of the ski season, BNT reported.
The official opening of the ski season in Bansko will take place today, December 14.
Austrian ski legend Mario Matt will be there for the kick off of the new season.
- » 2.4 Million Bulgarians are Considering a Tourist Trip or Vacation during the Holidays
- » The Burgas - Istanbul Cruise Starts from July 1 Next Year
- » Tourists Will Pay a Tax for a Hotel Stay in Turkey
- » 4 not so Popular Ski Runs in Bulgaria
- » Wizz Air Recognized as the Best Low Cost Airline in Bulgaria and the Most Preferred Passenger Choice for the Third Consecutive Year
- » Four Children Will Travel to their Dream City with Turkish Airlines