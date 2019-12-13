BNR: Bulgaria to Submit the Mobility Package to EU Court

Following a meeting of the EU leaders, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that Bulgaria was considering jointly with other Member States to bring a class action in the EU Court of Justice against the interim agreement on the Mobility Package. It was agreed between the European Council, the European Commission and the European Parliament, BNR reported.

PM Borissov stressed that the discussion on the topic was not yet over. On the one hand, the EU aims to reduce environmental pollution, but at the same time it adopts rules that lead to more harmful gases, requiring trucks and their drivers to return frequently to the countries of registration of the vehicle, he said. PM Borissov stressed that Western European countries, which insisted most on the new rules, had transferred their polluting production to Asia.