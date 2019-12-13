The Air in Sofia - Dangerous for your Health?

Sofia ranked third in the world in air pollution, according to the world agencies for air quality, cited by BGNES. According to the European Environment Agency, Sofia's air is one of the most polluted and poses a real danger to human health.

According to the Agency, even yesterday, when there was wind and the fog of fine dust dissipated, the air remained dangerous for the health of the citizens of Sofia. The largest air pollution occurs at night, and its peak was on Sunday, data show. This means that domestic heating is really the culprit for the dangerous air in the capital, as Mayor Yordanka Fandakova announced earlier today.

According to the international air quality site - airvisual.com, Sofia ranked third in the air quality and pollution city ranking.

Only the values ​​in Delhi, India, and in Lahore, Pakistan, slightly exceed the dirt that Sofia residents breathe. Even residents of cities like Dhaka, Bangladesh, and Mumbai, India, breathe cleaner air than Sofia residents.

However, today, Sofia is on the 17 position in the ranking which is unfortunately still bad.