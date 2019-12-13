US Company Gave Away $ 10 Million in Christmas Bonuses

World | December 13, 2019, Friday // 16:21| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Company Gave Away $ 10 Million in Christmas Bonuses www.pixabay.com

Christmas came early for Baltimore employees whose boss decided to give a total of 10 million in bonuses, the New York Post reported.

St. John Properties announced at its recent holiday party that it is giving away a total of $ 10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees - leaving employees with stunned expressions on their faces, some of them in tears and hugging each other.

Company founder and head Edward St. John says the amount each employee will receive depends on their job - with an average bonus of $ 50,000.

Six-digit bonuses are reserved for some employees who are ready to receive more than $ 250,000.

“Everybody is important in this company, and everybody performs in this company,” founder and chairman Edward St. John told staff at the company’s holiday party last week.

The company's real estate is distributed in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.

"I haven't figured it out yet," "I'm shocked, very grateful." are part of the employees' comments.

"What happened this evening was magical," says Debt Specialist Daniel Valencia, a 19-year veteran of the company.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Christmas bonuses, 10 million, Edward St. John
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria