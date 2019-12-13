US Company Gave Away $ 10 Million in Christmas Bonuses

Christmas came early for Baltimore employees whose boss decided to give a total of 10 million in bonuses, the New York Post reported.

St. John Properties announced at its recent holiday party that it is giving away a total of $ 10 million in bonuses to its 198 employees - leaving employees with stunned expressions on their faces, some of them in tears and hugging each other.

Company founder and head Edward St. John says the amount each employee will receive depends on their job - with an average bonus of $ 50,000.

Six-digit bonuses are reserved for some employees who are ready to receive more than $ 250,000.

“Everybody is important in this company, and everybody performs in this company,” founder and chairman Edward St. John told staff at the company’s holiday party last week.

The company's real estate is distributed in Maryland, Virginia, Colorado, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Utah and Wisconsin.

"I haven't figured it out yet," "I'm shocked, very grateful." are part of the employees' comments.

"What happened this evening was magical," says Debt Specialist Daniel Valencia, a 19-year veteran of the company.