Greenpeace Activists Occupied the EU Building before the Summit

The EU summit is threatened to be moved to a neighbouring building after Greenpeace activists occupied the planned location with the intention of staying there for as long as possible, AFP reported.

"The police are currently intervening. The summit will go ahead, but consideration is being given whether to relocate it to the Justus Lipsius building," said an internal message to EU staff.

At the beginning of the day, 28 Greenpeace activists occupied the EU building - where heads of state and government would meet later in the day to discuss climate action.

Protesters unveiled a large banner labeled Climate Emergency.

"Brussels authorities deployed fire ladders to the Europa building to dislodge the activists as a federal police helicopter flew overhead.", AFP reported.

Greenpeace spokesman Laura Ullmann said the plan is to keep the group in place for the summit as long as possible.

"We did our homework. We always try to prepare as best we can, with the safety of our activists a priority," she added.

Later today, European Union leaders will try to bridge the deep differences between Member States in how to finance climate change.