Libya Warned: We will Sink any Turkish Research Vessel

Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has warned that it will sink any Turkish ship that breaks the country's maritime border. This was stated by LNA Naval Forces Chief of Staff Major General Farag el Mahdawi, BTA reported.

”I have an order… as soon as the Turkish research vessels arrive, I will have a solution. I will sink them myself. I have this order from Haftar,” Farag el Mahdawi said.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Ankara's readiness to send its troops to Libya if it received a request from the “Government of National Accord,” led by Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, based on the agreement he signed.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul on November 28th, which envisages the establishment of military cooperation, deals with the delimitation of the maritime zones between the countries and provides for the possibility of extracting minerals in the exclusive economic zone of Libya.

Mahdawi posted a laconic but powerful status on Facebook just a few days ago in Greek. Translated, the Libyan Navy head’s statement says ”We will liberate the capital, Tripoli, and destroy the Turkish dream.”, Greek Reported stated.