Libya Warned: We will Sink any Turkish Research Vessel

World | December 12, 2019, Thursday // 15:31| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Libya Warned: We will Sink any Turkish Research Vessel www.pixabay.com

Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) has warned that it will sink any Turkish ship that breaks the country's maritime border. This was stated by LNA Naval Forces Chief of Staff Major General Farag el Mahdawi, BTA reported.

”I have an order… as soon as the Turkish research vessels arrive, I will have a solution. I will sink them myself. I have this order from Haftar,” Farag el Mahdawi said.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared Ankara's readiness to send its troops to Libya if it received a request from the “Government of National Accord,” led  by Fayez Mustafa al-Sarraj, based on the agreement he signed.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in Istanbul on November 28th, which envisages the establishment of military cooperation, deals with the delimitation of the maritime zones between the countries and provides for the possibility of extracting minerals in the exclusive economic zone of Libya.

Mahdawi posted a laconic but powerful status on Facebook just a few days ago in Greek. Translated, the Libyan Navy head’s statement says ”We will liberate the capital, Tripoli, and destroy the Turkish dream.”, Greek Reported stated.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Libiya, turkey, vessel, research
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria