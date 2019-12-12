Ed Sheeran has been Named Artist of the Decade

Bulgaria: Ed Sheeran has been Named Artist of the Decade

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been named UK's Official No.1 Artist of the Decade', Reuters reported, citing the Official Charts Company.

Sheeran's global hit "Shape of You," which spent 14 weeks at the top of the UK ranking in 2017, has been voted the song of the decade.

The twenty-eight-year-old Ed Sheeran also also takes the 'Official Chart Record Breaker Award' with the most No.1 singles and albums in the charts between 2010 and 2019.

His records spent a total of 79 weeks at the top pf the ranking for this period. Previous winners of this award are Paul McCartney and Justin Bieber.

"Ed truly has dominated this decade and is a worthy recipient of this amazing new award," Martin Talbot, chief executive of the Official Charts Company, said in a statement.

"At the start of the decade, he was a little-known (albeit highly rated) young 18-year-old lad from Suffolk - but his catalogue of achievements since then are genuinely remarkable. Today, he is firmly established among the highest level of global music superstars."

Tags: Ed Sheeran, artist of the decade, UK
