NotreDame - The Most Commented Topic on Twitter this Year

The Notre Dame fire in April is the most commented news on Twitter in 2019, according to a ranking posted by the social network.

The most discussed categories are the Top 10 Movies, TV Shows, Sports, Musicians, Politicians, Actors, and Athletes.

The Notre Dame fire in April is the top news-related hashtag on Twitter in 2019, the social media said without mentioning the numbers. The fire at Notre Dame, also known as The Virgin of Paris, occurred on April 15 this year. A structure fire broke out beneath the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and destroyed large part of it. The cathedral is named after the Virgin Mary and is considered by many to be one of the finest examples of French Gothic architecture. During the fire, its spire tower collapsed, as did much of the roof.

Among the events that have been most commented on and shared by consumers are the new imperial era in Japan - the Reiwa, the Venezuelan demonstrations and the exit of the UK from the European Union, known to the public as Brexit.