E-Vignettes' Prices Remain Unchanged in 2020

The prices of e-vignettes for all categories of road vehicles remain unchanged in 2020. Owners or drivers of cars can buy a weekend vignette for 10 BGN, weekly - for 15 BGN, monthly - for 30 BGN, quarterly - for BGN 54 or annual - for BGN 97

Lorries and buses with a total technically permissible maximum mass of over 3.5 tonnes will continue to use the e-vignette until the introduction of the toll system no later than March 1, 2020. The prices of daily, weekly and monthly vignettes for them remain unchanged. Daily vignette for all vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tonnes costs 23 BGN.

For vehicles with a total technically permissible maximum mass of between 3,5 and 12 tonnes, eco-category Euro 0, I or II, the weekly e-vignette remains 53 leva and the monthly one - 105 leva. For eco-category Euro III, IV, V or EEV - weekly e-vignette is BGN 40 and monthly e-vignette is BGN 80.

The weekly vignette for lorries weighing more than 12 tonnes and with the Euro 0, I or II eco-category will cost 87 BGN. for the Euro III, IV, V or EEV emission class the weekly vignette is BGN 67 and the monthly one is BGN 134.

E-vignettes can be purchased in several ways, offered by the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) - through the bgtoll.bg website, through its mobile application, as well as at points of sale - at a counter for cash payment or through a self-charging terminal - with a card. There are counters at Kalotina, Kapitan Andreevo, Kulata, Danube Bridge - Rousse and Danube Bridge - Vidin, Stanke Lisichkovo and Silistra boreder checkpoints, as well as at 27 Regional Road Departments throughout the country.

The validity of an already purchased e-vignette can be checked on the bgtoll.bg website. From the Check Vignette button, by entering the car registration number and the country in which it is registered, anyone can receive deadline information, regardless of where it was purchased - from the Road Infrastructure Agency's commercial premises or at the commercial AIP partners network. The status may be 'active', 'expired' or 'unused' in cases where the vignette is purchased with a delayed start of up to 30 days starting date of validity.

Car owners who have e-vignettes issued through the Social Assistance Agency can check their validity on the RIA website - https://social.api.bg. The button is named "Checking e-vignette issued through the Social Assistance Agency". The information about the period of annual free vignette will appear after entering the vehicle registration number, BNT reported.