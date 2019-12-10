Grigor Dimitrov with a New Coach

Grigor Dimitrov starts working with Chris Groh, TennisKafe.com reported. He is Tommy Haas' former mentor. The German-born but resident in San Diego specialist was on the Haas team from 2012 to 2013 and then once gain in 2015. Groh worked with Michael Berger, Taylor Fritz and Bradley Klahn.

Groh has coached Tommy Haas from outside the Top 200 to a ranking of World No. 11 within less than 24 months. During that time, Haas won the following titles: Halle (2012), Munich and Vienna (2013), and beat Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

He Started working with Taylor Fritz at age 15. In 2015, Fritz won the US Open Juniors and reached the French Open final. He became #1 in the world in the Junior ITF Rankings. In the same year, he also won back-to-back Challenger titles in Sacramento and Fairfield at the age of 17, ATP Tour reported.

For the past four years, Chris Groh has been a United States Tennis Association consultant.

Grigor's best result of the year came in a tournament where he didn't have a coach in his headquarters.