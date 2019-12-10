BNR: US Energy Experts Visit Bulgaria’s Energy Enterprises

Balkan Stream and the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece are not mutually exclusive and they both contribute to the real diversification of the whole region. The future of the coal-fired power stations does not look bright. That is why the Belene NPP project and Kozloduy nuclear power plant will be extremely important for the energy balance of our country in ten years, BNR reported.

Nuclear power engineering should not live under any dogma, especially when it comes to green energy, quality of air and life, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov said at a meeting with experts from the US Department of State and the US Department of Energy. US energy experts arrived in Bulgaria in line with the agreements reached at the meeting between Bulgaria’s Premier Borissov and the US President Donald Trump on November 25 in Washington. The purpose of their visit to Sofia was to get acquainted in detail with the work of the Bulgarian energy enterprises.

Yesterday the US delegation visited the site of the second nuclear power plant in Belene and in the coming days they will visit Maritsa East-2 thermal power plant and Kozloduy NPP.