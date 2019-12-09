Destroyed Buildings and Flooded Roads after a Severe Storm in Ireland

A violent storm was registered in Ireland, the BBC reported. Some roads were flooded. Many buildings' roofs have been destroyed. There is no electricity in some cities.

The synoptics said that people in the affected areas should stay home.

red code for dangerous weather has been declared in the Kerry County.

Citizens should be careful of falling trees and objects.

 

