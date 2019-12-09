Bulgaria's Foreign Minister: EU Accession Negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania Shouldn't be Delayed

The EU should not delay accession talks with the Republic of North Macedonia and Albania due to the French proposal for new methodology of the accession negotiations, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva underlined at a conference in Sofia dedicated to the Western Balkans, BNR reported.

Part of the reforms proposed by France are acceptable for Bulgaria, but it does not mean that the start of the EU accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania should be delayed until the adoption of the new methodology. The two processes can develop simultaneously, Minister Zaharieva said.

Ekaterina Zaharieva voiced hopes that within 6 months North Macedonia and Albania will get a green light to begin membership negotiations with the European Union.