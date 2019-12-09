Five People Were Killed and Many are still Missing after the New Zealand Volcano Eruption

Five people were killed in the eruption of a volcano in New Zealand.

There are foreigners among the blocked tourists on White Island, but their nationality is still unknown.

At the time of the sudden eruption of the volcano, there were between 50 and 100 people around the crater, most of them tourists.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the White Island - also known as Whakaari - had erupted along the northern coast of New Zealand while there were groups of tourists in the area.

St. John's Emergency Services announced that about 20 people were probably injured.

The island is located about 50 kilometers off the coast of New Zealand in the picturesque Bay of Plenty and is popular among the tourists.

White Island is the most active volcano in New Zealand. About 70 percent of the volcano is under the sea and at least 10,000 people go to see it every year. It has erupted frequently in the last half-century, with its last eruption in 2016.