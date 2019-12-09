Special Police Operation against Drunk or Drugged Drivers

December 9, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Special Police Operation against Drunk or Drugged Drivers

A special police operation against driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs is taking place in Bulgaria, the press office of the Ministry of the Interior reported. The EU-wide operation by European traffic police Tispol will take place from 10 to 16 December.

According to statistics, one of the three main causes of serious road accidents in Europe with a high number of casualties is driving after the use of alcohol and/or drugs.

During the inspections, the police officers will also check for a valid compulsory third party liability insurance, unreported electronic slips, as well as unpaid fines.

