A Gas Explosion in an Apartment Building Killed Seven People in Slovakia
At least seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured in yesterday's gas explosion in a 12-floor apartment building in the Slovak town of Prešov, police and fire officials said.
One person is still missing. Earlier, five people were reported dead.
The explosion occurred at noon on one of the upper floor of the block and caused a fire that affected four to five of the high floors. Soldiers and helicopters took part in the extinguishing of the fire.
A fire department spokesman told reporters that the blast could be the result of a wrong installation of a new gas system two years ago.
