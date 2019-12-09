A Gas Explosion in an Apartment Building Killed Seven People in Slovakia

Society » INCIDENTS | December 9, 2019, Monday // 11:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: A Gas Explosion in an Apartment Building Killed Seven People in Slovakia www.pixabay.com

At least seven people were killed and more than 40 were injured in yesterday's gas explosion in a 12-floor apartment building in the Slovak town of Prešov, police and fire officials said.

One person is still missing. Earlier, five people were reported dead.

The explosion occurred at noon on one of the upper floor of the block and caused a fire that affected four to five of the high floors. Soldiers and helicopters took part in the extinguishing of the fire.

A fire department spokesman told reporters that the blast could be the result of a wrong installation of a new gas system two years ago.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Slovakia, gas explosion, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria