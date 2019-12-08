Minister Desislava Taneva: There is no Salmonella-Infected Chicken on the Market

109 tons of salmonella-infected chicken meat from Poland were confiscated, Bulgaria’s Minister of Agriculture and Food Desislava Taneva announced. The rest of the meat (345 tons) from the same producer went under heat treatment. Not even a single kilogram of the chilled chicken meat entered the market for direct consumption, BNR reported.

It was bought be various companies which heat-treated the meat before it reached the market and in this sense no risk for the health of the people had existed, Minister Taneva added. The competent authorities reacted to all 17 signals sent by the EU Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed. The Polish company exports chicken to 10 other countries. We cannot ban the imports of this manufacturer. This can be done by the Polish supervisory authority, Minister Taneva explained.

