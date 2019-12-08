Another Earthquake in Albania

Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 8, 2019, Sunday // 18:40| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Another Earthquake in Albania www.pixabay.com

Another earthquake was reported near Albania, this time with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale, according to a report at the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC), FOCUS News Agency reported.

The quake was registered at 00:14 (1:14 Bulgarian time). Its epicentre was 18 kilometers south of Medova. No serious material damage has been reported so far.

The earthquake was also felt in Montenegro.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Albania, Earthquake, Richter scale
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria