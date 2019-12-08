Another Earthquake in Albania

Another earthquake was reported near Albania, this time with a magnitude of 4.4 on the Richter scale, according to a report at the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC), FOCUS News Agency reported.

The quake was registered at 00:14 (1:14 Bulgarian time). Its epicentre was 18 kilometers south of Medova. No serious material damage has been reported so far.

The earthquake was also felt in Montenegro.