Six Romanians Were Accused of Raping their Own Children

December 4, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Six Romanians Were Accused of Raping their Own Children

Six people have been detained in Romania on charges of sexually abusing their own children to entertain American citizens, BTA reports.

Prosecutors from the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism searched the homes of 15 people in Bucharest and on Tuesday. According to prosecutors, in 2014-2018, the suspects had oral sex with their own children, who were between the ages of 4 and 9 at the time of the act, in order to provide child pornography to U.S. citizens through an online application.

The accused took advantage of the victims' inability to defend themselves and to express their will, prosecutors said.

Romanians, Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, child pornography
