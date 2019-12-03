Bulgaria Has a New Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Politics | December 3, 2019, Tuesday // 19:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Has a New Minister of Labour and Social Policy www.pixabay.com

Denitsa Sacheva was appointed as the Minister of Labour and Social Policy. She will replace Bisser Petkov who resigned last week. She was nominated by the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who described her as a trusted professional in the area of social policy.

She was later approved by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

At an extraordinary sitting on December 3, 114 MPs voted in favour and 106 voted against her nomination.

Sacheva is currently Deputy Minister of Education, former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Social Policy and Labour, where she started her career.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Minister of Labour and Social Policy, Denitsa Sacheva, Bisser Petkov, Boyko Borissov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria