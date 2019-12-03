Bulgaria Has a New Minister of Labour and Social Policy

Denitsa Sacheva was appointed as the Minister of Labour and Social Policy. She will replace Bisser Petkov who resigned last week. She was nominated by the Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who described her as a trusted professional in the area of social policy.

She was later approved by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

At an extraordinary sitting on December 3, 114 MPs voted in favour and 106 voted against her nomination.

Sacheva is currently Deputy Minister of Education, former Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Social Policy and Labour, where she started her career.