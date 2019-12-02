Lufthansa Employees Have Canceled the 24-Hour Strike Planned for Today

Employees of the German air carrier Lufthansa's food and beverage service on flight LSG canceled the 24-hour strike planned for today. This was announced by the Verdi syndicate after the airline made a better offer to secure salaries at the branch, Reuters reported.

The strikes would affect airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart and Berlin.

The strike announcement came as a response to the anticipated change in ownership of the catering unit.

Last week Lufthansa announced that it is in the final stage of negotiations to sell European activities to the Swiss branch of Gategroup as part of its plans to concentrate on its core business.

The next round of talks is scheduled for December 4, the union said.