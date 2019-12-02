Lufthansa Employees Have Canceled the 24-Hour Strike Planned for Today

Business » TOURISM | December 2, 2019, Monday // 15:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Lufthansa Employees Have Canceled the 24-Hour Strike Planned for Today Photo by Nick Herasimenka on Unsplash

Employees of the German air carrier Lufthansa's food and beverage service on flight LSG canceled the 24-hour strike planned for today. This was announced by the Verdi syndicate after the airline made a better offer to secure salaries at the branch, Reuters reported.

The strikes would affect airports in Frankfurt, Munich, Düsseldorf, Cologne, Stuttgart and Berlin.

The strike announcement came as a response to the anticipated change in ownership of the catering unit.

Last week Lufthansa announced that it is in the final stage of negotiations to sell European activities to the Swiss branch of Gategroup as part of its plans to concentrate on its core business.

The next round of talks is scheduled for December 4, the union said.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Lufthansa, Strike, employees, canceled
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria