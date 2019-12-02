The von der Leyen Commission Took Office on December 1

Politics » DIPLOMACY | December 2, 2019, Monday // 15:12| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The von der Leyen Commission Took Office on December 1 www.pixabay.com

On Sunday, 1 December, the von der Leyen Commission took office. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, attended a ceremony at the House of European History in Brussels on Sunday, to mark the 10th anniversary of the Treaty of Lisbon. On this occasion, the President received the Treaties from David Sassoli, President of the European Parliament, in a symbolic hand-over.

At the ceremony on Sunday, President von der Leyen said: 

“There could be no better day for the new College of Commissioners to begin our work than this anniversary. Starting today, we are the guardians of the Treaties, the custodians of the Lisbon spirit. I feel this responsibility. It is a responsibility towards our predecessors, our founding fathers and mothers, and all that they have achieved.” In her speech, she underlined: “This [the House of European history] shows the road that has led us here. It shows the treasure that we have inherited. A continent in peace. The liberation from tyranny. A single market with unprecedented economic opportunities. Greater rights and liberties than in any other place in the world.” , The European Commission press office reported.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission, office
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria