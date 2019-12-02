Prime Minister Boyko Borissov Proposes Denitsa Sacheva as Social Minister

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has proposed the current Deputy Minister of Education Denitsa Sacheva as Social Minister after he requested and accepted the resignation of Bisser Petkov on 29 November.

"On Tuesday we will propose Denitsa Sacheva as Minister of Labor and Social Policy." This was stated by Borissov, who together with the finance minister discussed the credit rating of Bulgaria.

"I treat the mothers of children with disabilities with respect, but only I have the right to appoint ministers, and the government is my responsibility, not theirs," the prime minister said. "Just as I have no idea which political party they associate with, it is only my right to appoint ministers."

The PM also points out that many associations have called in support of the decision to dismiss Petkov.

"I returned his resignation five times, but his colleagues did not want to work with him. So on Friday, I called him and told him that nobody from the cabinet wanted to work with him. I understand that the mothers like him, but once they rule, they can put him back as a minister. On Tuesday we will offer Denitsa Sacheva as a minister, " Boyko Borissov said.