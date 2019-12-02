Over 1300 Earthquakes in Albania for a Week

Since the morning of November 26, when a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Albania, 1300 smaller earthquakes have been recorded in Durrës and other parts of the country, Albanian seismologist reported.

He added that this was a normal process which is needed in order for the earth's energy after the main earthquake to be released.

"People have to get used to earthquakes, even though they haven't experienced such a strong earthquake as what shook the country on November 26 for the last 40 years," the seismologist reported.

"It is normal for energy to be released from the seismic zone. There is no reason for people to panic," he said. The recent earthquakes have not caused any damage.