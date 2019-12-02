Over 1300 Earthquakes in Albania for a Week

Business | December 2, 2019, Monday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Over 1300 Earthquakes in Albania for a Week www.pixabay.com

Since the morning of November 26, when a devastating 6.4 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Albania, 1300 smaller earthquakes have been recorded in Durrës and other parts of the country, Albanian seismologist reported.

He added that this was a normal process which is needed in order for the earth's energy after the main earthquake to be released.

"People have to get used to earthquakes, even though they haven't experienced such a strong earthquake as what shook the country on November 26 for the last 40 years," the seismologist reported.

"It is normal for energy to be released from the seismic zone. There is no reason for people to panic," he said. The recent earthquakes have not caused any damage.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Albania, Durrës
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria