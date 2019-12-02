Toll Taxes Will Increase Food Prices by up to 2%
Tolls taxes will lead to a minimal rise in prices for staple foods, according to a World Bank analysis prepared for the Road Infrastructure Agency.
According to the analysis, the new fees will lead to an increase of 2 stotinki per liter or kilogram of flour, bread, yoghurt, milk and soft drinks.
For transport - the ticket price increase will be between 9 and 96 stotinki. The increase will be larger for the longer distances as example from Sofia to Ruse - by 60 stotinki, and for shorter routes like Sofia-Pernik there will be a decrease - by 2%.
- » Since the Beginning of the Year: 517 People in Bulgaria Killed in Road Accidents
- » Toxic Foam Covered on of India's Most Famous Beaches (PHOTO)
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Increasing Wind
- » 22 People Were Killed and 21 Were Injured in a Bus Crash in Tunisia
- » Sofia and Washington Will Develop a 10-Year Plan for Co-operation In the Military Sphere
- » 19 People Died after a Passenger Bus Fell Off a Bridge in a Frozen River in Russia