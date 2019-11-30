Minister of Labor Bisser Petkov Resigned

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov has demanded and accepted the resignation of the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Bisser Petkov. The decision of the Prime Minister is based on reasons that have accumulated over time. According to Borissov, the pace at which the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy was working did not meet socio-political expectations, a statement from the government information service said, BNR reported.

