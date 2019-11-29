Bolivia Will Renew its Diplomatic Relations with Israel
Bolivia has announced that it will renew diplomatic relations with Israel, cut off in 2009 by former President Evo Morales, France Press reported. Morales made the decision in displeasure with the Israeli army strikes in the Gaza Strip.
"We are going to restore relations with Israel.”, Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric told at a meeting with foreign journalists.
Longaric said that diplomatic ties will resume "out of respect for the sovereignty of the state, cordiality and that relations could lead to positive aspects for both sides and contribute to Bolivian tourism.”, Haaretz reported
Evo Morales, who resigned on November 10, broke ties with the Jewish state following the December 2008 Gaza Strip attack that killed over a thousand Palestinians.
It was a political decision that did not take into account the side effects of economic and trade issues, Longaric said.
- » After the Earthquakes: Turkey to Build 500 Homes in Albania
- » EC Report about the State of Health in the EU
- » European Space Agency with a Record Budget
- » The Oldest US Citizens Passed Away at the Age of 114 Years and 140 Days
- » Juncker: The Blocking of Negotiations with Northern Macedonia and Albania Is Shameful
- » NASA to Buy Two Seats for its Astronauts Aboard Russian Soyuz Spacecraft