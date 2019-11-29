Bolivia Will Renew its Diplomatic Relations with Israel

Bolivia has announced that it will renew diplomatic relations with Israel, cut off in 2009 by former President Evo Morales, France Press reported. Morales made the decision in displeasure with the Israeli army strikes in the Gaza Strip.

"We are going to restore relations with Israel.”, Bolivian Foreign Minister Karen Longaric told at a meeting with foreign journalists. 

Longaric said that diplomatic ties will resume "out of respect for the sovereignty of the state, cordiality and that relations could lead to positive aspects for both sides and contribute to Bolivian tourism.”, Haaretz reported

Evo Morales, who resigned on November 10, broke ties with the Jewish state following the December 2008 Gaza Strip attack that killed over a thousand Palestinians. 

It was a political decision that did not take into account the side effects of economic and trade issues, Longaric said.

