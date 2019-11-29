Apple's Most Famous Designer Left the Company

Apple's most famous designer Jony Ive who was the man responsible for Macs’, iPods’ and iPhones’ design, no longer works for the corporation, The Verge reports.

The Apple designer is leaving the company to work on his own project called LoveFrom. Ive said he considered this a natural career development.

Apple deleted Ive's bio from a page showing its top executives, though he was still mentioned there on November 26, notes The Verge.

The designer is expected to launch his new creative business in 2020.

Ive joined Apple in 1992 and led the design team from 1996