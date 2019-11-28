46% of Companies Recycle their Used Paper

Nearly half of companies submit their paper for recycling, according to a study by Officemart, which collects recycling waste from companies for free.

54% of offices discard their paper, and nearly 60% do not know that other office supplies such as markers are also recyclable in addition to paper.

94% of respondents are willing to give their paper for recycling if it has previously gone through a shredder (48%) or have a contract with the collecting organization that guarantees confidentiality (46%) because protection of personal data is a priority for all companies.

Officemart collects offset paper, unprocessed or shredded, for recycling. The paper must be without staples, tape and other coatings and varnishes, collected in sacks or boxes of copier paper. Companies receive vouchers for the purchase of office supplies or recycled paper gift kits.

The losses to society and nature, due to the lack of recycling in our country, are significant. According to the BNB, nearly 1,500,000 loans are signed annually in the country. If there are an average of 140 pages of documentation for both parties, that means 210,000,000 pages, or 12,500 dead trees, if paper is not recycled. And the data are for this sector alone.

The survey was conducted in the period October - November this year among the clients of the company and members of the Bulgarian Association for People Management.