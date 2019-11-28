Study: Europeans Want the EU to Take More Measures to Improve the Air Quality

A majority of EU citizens expect additional measures for clean air. This is shown by the survey data presented  by the European Commission.

More than half of those surveyed believe that households, car and energy producers, farmers and utilities are not doing enough to improve the air quality.

Most citizens do not feel well aware of the air quality in their country. People believe that air quality has deteriorated in the last 10 years, although there is evidence of significant improvement.

According to most of the participants, air quality issues must first be addressed internationally.

The highest number of respondents (44 per cent) said that it would be best if a stricter monitoring of industrial pollution and energy production is applied.

70 percent of the respondents say that they have taken at least one action to reduce air pollution, and most often this is the purchase of energy-saving appliances. Over half  of the respondents claim that respiratory and heart diseases, as well as allergies, are a very serious problem in their countries.

