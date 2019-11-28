The Government Has Adopted a the 2021 Population and Housing Census Programme

The Cabinet approved the 2021 Population and Housing Census Programme, which outlines the goals, objectives, period, principles and stages of conducting the Census in 2021 (Census 2021).

It is the largest statistical survey and is conducted every ten years, providing information on the number and structure of the population by gender, age, education, economic activity, occupation and other demographic, socio-economic and ethno-cultural characteristics.

The data collected during the census will be used by both central and local government, business, the scientific community and the non-governmental sector.