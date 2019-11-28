New 5.1 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake was registered in the Adriatic Sea, 42 km from the Albanian capital of Tirana and 18 km from Durrës, according to the European Seismological Institute.

The quake was registered at 10:52 GMT (11:52 local time) at a depth of 20 km.

There are no immediate reports of destruction or casualties.

This is the third consecutive earthquake in Albania.