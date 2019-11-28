Archeologists Discovered Three 3500-Year-Old Wooden Colourful Coffins in Egypt

Archeologists have discovered three 3500-year-old wooden coffins, in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, DPA reported.

The discovery was made by a French team at the necropolis of El-Assasif.

The three coffins are from the 18th dynasty (1550-1295 B.C.) and are well-preserved, with colourful inscriptions and hieroglyphic writings on them, Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council for Egyptian Antiquities, said. Two of the coffins belonged to women. They are 190 cm and 195 cm long. The third is 190 cm long.

In October, Egypt announced the discovery of 30 well-preserved colored wooden coffins containing mummies dating back to 3,000 years ago in Luxor, Daily Sabah reported.