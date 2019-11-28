Archeologists Discovered Three 3500-Year-Old Wooden Colourful Coffins in Egypt

Society » ARCHAEOLOGY | November 28, 2019, Thursday // 09:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Archeologists Discovered Three 3500-Year-Old Wooden Colourful Coffins in Egypt www.pixabay.com

Archeologists have discovered three 3500-year-old wooden coffins, in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, DPA reported.

The discovery was made by a French team at the necropolis of El-Assasif.

The three coffins are from the 18th dynasty (1550-1295 B.C.) and are well-preserved, with colourful inscriptions and hieroglyphic writings on them, Mostafa Waziri, head of the Supreme Council for Egyptian Antiquities, said. Two of the coffins belonged to women. They are 190 cm and 195 cm long. The third is 190 cm long.

In October, Egypt announced the discovery of 30 well-preserved colored wooden coffins containing mummies dating back to 3,000 years ago in Luxor, Daily Sabah reported.

 

Archaeology » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: archeologists, Egypt, coffins, mummies
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria