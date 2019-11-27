New 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania

November 27, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: New 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake in Albania novinite.bg

A new strong earthquake struck Albania. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Durres in the afternoon, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

As a result of the quake, a palace in the city collapsed, Albanian media reported.

The quake's epicentre was 24 km north of Durres and 42 km northwest of Tirana, in the Adriatic Sea.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the earth's surface. No casualties were reported. 

We recall that a powerful 6.4 Richter earthquake shook Albania yesterday. There are 29 victims so far, and their number continue to rise. 45 people were rescued, three of them are in serious condition. The massive earthquake affected more than 650 people.

After that, about 250 secondary earthquakes were recorded.

Tags: Albania, Earthquake, Durrës, Tirana
