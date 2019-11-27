UK Citizen Has Created the World's Largest Rubik's Cube

Society | November 27, 2019, Wednesday
Bulgaria: UK Citizen Has Created the World's Largest Rubik's Cube www.pixabay.com

Tony Fisher, a UK citizen, has improved his own Guinness World Record by building the world's largest 2-meter Rubik's Cube, BTA reported.

Fisher's previous cube was 156 cm high. The Briton also owns two more Guinness records - for the World's Smallest Rubik's and for the largest fidget spinner.

Tags: Briton, Rubik's cube, Tony Fisher
