PM Borissov Meets US President Donald Trump in Washington

Politics | November 25, 2019, Monday // 15:17| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is on official visit to the United States where he is meeting US President Donald Trump in Washington. The conversation of the two leaders will focus on the strategic partnership between the US and Bulgaria and the development of the bilateral cooperation, Bulgaria’s government press office announced.

An emphasis of the visit will be the strengthening of the mutually beneficial interests in the security sector in the context of the NATO partnership, as well as the cooperation in energy diversification.

Prime Minister Borisov is scheduled to have a meeting with representatives of the American business at the US Chamber of Commerce. The official Bulgarian delegation to the States also includes Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, Defence Minister Krasimir Karakachanov, Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov.

