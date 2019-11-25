The Landslides in Kenya Killed 56 People

Bulgaria: The Landslides in Kenya Killed 56 People www.pixabay.com

Unusually heavy rains yesterday triggered landslides in northwestern Kenya. 56 people were killed, Reuters reported, citing local government officials.

Heavy rainfall began on Friday in the West Pokot district, which borders Uganda. During the night the situation worsened and the rains caused flooding.

Officials say the villages have been cut off by flooded roads and at least one bridge was reportedly swept away.Yesterday it became clear that 56 people were killed.

There are also missing people. Rescue operations are hampered by the ongoing rainfall and fog. Army and police officers were sent to the affected areas.

Researchers have warned that warming the oceans is causing unpredictable climate change in East Africa, Reuters notes. 

landslide, rainfall, Kenya
