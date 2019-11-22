Aleksandar Vucic: Serbia Doesn’t Intend to Be a NATO or CSTO Member

Serbia remains committed to military neutrality policy and has no intention of joining either NATO or the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). This was stated by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic during a press conference, TACC reports.

"We will not change our policy toward Russia. We remain in brotherly relations, we will not change policy, we will not join NATO or CSTO," Vucic said.

"There is a lot of pressure on the country, on the defense industry," he added. "We are not going to change our position, and we will also fight for maintating military neutrality in order to defend our airspace and territory, to strengthen intelligence and counterintelligence. We have opportunities to do so, and Serbia will be even stronger," he stressed.

