16 People Have Been Found Locked in a Trailer on a Ferry Traveling to Ireland

16 people have been found locked in a trailer on a ferry traveling to the Irish port of Rosslare, shipping operator Stena Line reported.

This draws attention to the issue of illegal immigration and human trafficking in Western Europe once again, after 39 Vietnamese were found dead in a refrigerated truck last month.

On Tuesday, a cargo ferry crew operated by DFDS Seaways found 25 migrants in a refrigerated container on a ship sailing to the UK.

The 16 people in the latest case were discovered aboard the Stena Horizon ship from the French city of Cherbourg in the Normandy region, to the Irish port of Rosslare. on Wednesday night. "One of our employees discovered 16 people in a sealed trailer,” Ian Hampton, the company’s communications director, said in a statement. "All persons are in good health and transferred to a private passenger cabin."

So far, there has been no comment by the Irish police or indications of nationalities.